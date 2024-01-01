50,000 South Korean wons to Tongan paʻangas

Convert KRW to TOP at the real exchange rate

50,000 krw
83.56 top

₩1.000 KRW = T$0.001671 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KRW to TOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00170.0018
Low0.00170.0017
Average0.00170.0017
Change0.16%-3.44%
View full history

1 KRW to TOP stats

The performance of KRW to TOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0017 and a 30 day low of 0.0017. This means the 30 day average was 0.0017. The change for KRW to TOP was 0.16.

The performance of KRW to TOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0018 and a 90 day low of 0.0017. This means the 90 day average was 0.0017. The change for KRW to TOP was -3.44.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Tongan Paʻanga
1 KRW0,00167 TOP
5 KRW0,00836 TOP
10 KRW0,01671 TOP
20 KRW0,03342 TOP
50 KRW0,08356 TOP
100 KRW0,16712 TOP
250 KRW0,41779 TOP
500 KRW0,83558 TOP
1000 KRW1,67116 TOP
2000 KRW3,34232 TOP
5000 KRW8,35580 TOP
10000 KRW16,71160 TOP
20000 KRW33,42320 TOP
30000 KRW50,13480 TOP
40000 KRW66,84640 TOP
50000 KRW83,55800 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / South Korean Won
1 TOP598,38800 KRW
5 TOP2.991,94000 KRW
10 TOP5.983,88000 KRW
20 TOP11.967,76000 KRW
50 TOP29.919,40000 KRW
100 TOP59.838,80000 KRW
250 TOP149.597,00000 KRW
500 TOP299.194,00000 KRW
1000 TOP598.388,00000 KRW
2000 TOP1.196.776,00000 KRW
5000 TOP2.991.940,00000 KRW
10000 TOP5.983.880,00000 KRW