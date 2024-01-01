Convert KRW to SAR at the real exchange rate
50,000 South Korean wons to Saudi riyals
|1 KRW to SAR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0027
|0.0028
|Low
|0.0027
|0.0027
|Average
|0.0027
|0.0027
|Change
|0.17%
|-1.79%
1 KRW to SAR stats
The performance of KRW to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0027 and a 30 day low of 0.0027. This means the 30 day average was 0.0027. The change for KRW to SAR was 0.17.
The performance of KRW to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0028 and a 90 day low of 0.0027. This means the 90 day average was 0.0027. The change for KRW to SAR was -1.79.
How to convert South Korean wons to Saudi riyals
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean wons
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Saudi Riyal
|1 KRW
|0,00272 SAR
|5 KRW
|0,01358 SAR
|10 KRW
|0,02716 SAR
|20 KRW
|0,05433 SAR
|50 KRW
|0,13582 SAR
|100 KRW
|0,27164 SAR
|250 KRW
|0,67910 SAR
|500 KRW
|1,35819 SAR
|1000 KRW
|2,71638 SAR
|2000 KRW
|5,43276 SAR
|5000 KRW
|13,58190 SAR
|10000 KRW
|27,16380 SAR
|20000 KRW
|54,32760 SAR
|30000 KRW
|81,49140 SAR
|40000 KRW
|108,65520 SAR
|50000 KRW
|135,81900 SAR
|Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / South Korean Won
|1 SAR
|368,13800 KRW
|5 SAR
|1.840,69000 KRW
|10 SAR
|3.681,38000 KRW
|20 SAR
|7.362,76000 KRW
|50 SAR
|18.406,90000 KRW
|100 SAR
|36.813,80000 KRW
|250 SAR
|92.034,50000 KRW
|500 SAR
|184.069,00000 KRW
|1000 SAR
|368.138,00000 KRW
|2000 SAR
|736.276,00000 KRW
|5000 SAR
|1.840.690,00000 KRW
|10000 SAR
|3.681.380,00000 KRW