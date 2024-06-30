South Korean won to Saudi riyals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South Korean won to Saudi riyals is currently 0,003 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South Korean won has remained relatively stable, with a 0.573% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South Korean won to Saudi riyals has fluctuated between a high of 0,003 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 0,003 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a 0.277% increase in value.