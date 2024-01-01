Convert KRW to RUB at the real exchange rate
50,000 South Korean wons to Russian rubles
|1 KRW to RUB
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0654
|0.0688
|Low
|0.0604
|0.0604
|Average
|0.0640
|0.0662
|Change
|-4.97%
|-8.91%
|View full history
1 KRW to RUB stats
The performance of KRW to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0654 and a 30 day low of 0.0604. This means the 30 day average was 0.0640. The change for KRW to RUB was -4.97.
The performance of KRW to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0688 and a 90 day low of 0.0604. This means the 90 day average was 0.0662. The change for KRW to RUB was -8.91.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Russian Ruble
|1 KRW
|0,06210 RUB
|5 KRW
|0,31048 RUB
|10 KRW
|0,62097 RUB
|20 KRW
|1,24194 RUB
|50 KRW
|3,10484 RUB
|100 KRW
|6,20969 RUB
|250 KRW
|15,52423 RUB
|500 KRW
|31,04845 RUB
|1000 KRW
|62,09690 RUB
|2000 KRW
|124,19380 RUB
|5000 KRW
|310,48450 RUB
|10000 KRW
|620,96900 RUB
|20000 KRW
|1.241,93800 RUB
|30000 KRW
|1.862,90700 RUB
|40000 KRW
|2.483,87600 RUB
|50000 KRW
|3.104,84500 RUB
|Conversion rates Russian Ruble / South Korean Won
|1 RUB
|16,10390 KRW
|5 RUB
|80,51950 KRW
|10 RUB
|161,03900 KRW
|20 RUB
|322,07800 KRW
|50 RUB
|805,19500 KRW
|100 RUB
|1.610,39000 KRW
|250 RUB
|4.025,97500 KRW
|500 RUB
|8.051,95000 KRW
|1000 RUB
|16.103,90000 KRW
|2000 RUB
|32.207,80000 KRW
|5000 RUB
|80.519,50000 KRW
|10000 RUB
|161.039,00000 KRW