South Korean won to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South Korean won to Russian rubles is currently 0,062 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South Korean won has remained relatively stable, with a -3.173% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South Korean won to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 0,064 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 0,061 on 27-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-06-2024, with a -2.897% decrease in value.