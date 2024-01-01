5 South Korean wons to Pakistani rupees

Convert KRW to PKR at the real exchange rate

5 krw
1.00 pkr

1.000 KRW = 0.1997 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9411.3821.560.80483.671.3657.239
1 EUR1.06311.4681.6580.85588.921.457.693
1 CAD0.7240.68111.1290.58260.5580.9885.239
1 AUD0.6410.6030.88610.51553.6330.8754.64

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Pakistani Rupee
1 KRW0,19971 PKR
5 KRW0,99855 PKR
10 KRW1,99710 PKR
20 KRW3,99420 PKR
50 KRW9,98550 PKR
100 KRW19,97100 PKR
250 KRW49,92750 PKR
500 KRW99,85500 PKR
1000 KRW199,71000 PKR
2000 KRW399,42000 PKR
5000 KRW998,55000 PKR
10000 KRW1.997,10000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / South Korean Won
1 PKR5,00726 KRW
5 PKR25,03630 KRW
10 PKR50,07260 KRW
20 PKR100,14520 KRW
50 PKR250,36300 KRW
100 PKR500,72600 KRW
250 PKR1.251,81500 KRW
500 PKR2.503,63000 KRW
1000 PKR5.007,26000 KRW
2000 PKR10.014,52000 KRW
5000 PKR25.036,30000 KRW
10000 PKR50.072,60000 KRW