Convert PKR to KRW at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Pakistani rupees to South Korean wons

1,000 pkr
4,933 krw

₨1.000 PKR = ₩4.933 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:46
How to convert Pakistani rupees to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / South Korean Won
1 PKR4,93332 KRW
5 PKR24,66660 KRW
10 PKR49,33320 KRW
20 PKR98,66640 KRW
50 PKR246,66600 KRW
100 PKR493,33200 KRW
250 PKR1.233,33000 KRW
500 PKR2.466,66000 KRW
1000 PKR4.933,32000 KRW
2000 PKR9.866,64000 KRW
5000 PKR24.666,60000 KRW
10000 PKR49.333,20000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Pakistani Rupee
1 KRW0,20270 PKR
5 KRW1,01352 PKR
10 KRW2,02703 PKR
20 KRW4,05406 PKR
50 KRW10,13515 PKR
100 KRW20,27030 PKR
250 KRW50,67575 PKR
500 KRW101,35150 PKR
1000 KRW202,70300 PKR
2000 KRW405,40600 PKR
5000 KRW1.013,51500 PKR
10000 KRW2.027,03000 PKR
20000 KRW4.054,06000 PKR
30000 KRW6.081,09000 PKR
40000 KRW8.108,12000 PKR
50000 KRW10.135,15000 PKR