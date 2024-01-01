Convert KRW to PKR at the real exchange rate

1 South Korean won to Pakistani rupees

1 krw
0.20 pkr

₩1.000 KRW = ₨0.2021 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.20410.2067
Low0.20040.2000
Average0.20190.2031
Change0.36%-1.43%
1 KRW to PKR stats

The performance of KRW to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2041 and a 30 day low of 0.2004. This means the 30 day average was 0.2019. The change for KRW to PKR was 0.36.

The performance of KRW to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2067 and a 90 day low of 0.2000. This means the 90 day average was 0.2031. The change for KRW to PKR was -1.43.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Pakistani Rupee
1 KRW0,20215 PKR
5 KRW1,01075 PKR
10 KRW2,02149 PKR
20 KRW4,04298 PKR
50 KRW10,10745 PKR
100 KRW20,21490 PKR
250 KRW50,53725 PKR
500 KRW101,07450 PKR
1000 KRW202,14900 PKR
2000 KRW404,29800 PKR
5000 KRW1.010,74500 PKR
10000 KRW2.021,49000 PKR
20000 KRW4.042,98000 PKR
30000 KRW6.064,47000 PKR
40000 KRW8.085,96000 PKR
50000 KRW10.107,45000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / South Korean Won
1 PKR4,94685 KRW
5 PKR24,73425 KRW
10 PKR49,46850 KRW
20 PKR98,93700 KRW
50 PKR247,34250 KRW
100 PKR494,68500 KRW
250 PKR1.236,71250 KRW
500 PKR2.473,42500 KRW
1000 PKR4.946,85000 KRW
2000 PKR9.893,70000 KRW
5000 PKR24.734,25000 KRW
10000 PKR49.468,50000 KRW