Convert KRW to PEN at the real exchange rate

5 South Korean wons to Peruvian nuevo soles

5 krw
0.01 pen

₩1.000 KRW = S/.0.002779 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KRW to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00280.0028
Low0.00270.0027
Average0.00270.0027
Change2.95%1.02%
View full history

1 KRW to PEN stats

The performance of KRW to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0028 and a 30 day low of 0.0027. This means the 30 day average was 0.0027. The change for KRW to PEN was 2.95.

The performance of KRW to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0028 and a 90 day low of 0.0027. This means the 90 day average was 0.0027. The change for KRW to PEN was 1.02.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 KRW0,00278 PEN
5 KRW0,01389 PEN
10 KRW0,02779 PEN
20 KRW0,05558 PEN
50 KRW0,13894 PEN
100 KRW0,27789 PEN
250 KRW0,69473 PEN
500 KRW1,38945 PEN
1000 KRW2,77890 PEN
2000 KRW5,55780 PEN
5000 KRW13,89450 PEN
10000 KRW27,78900 PEN
20000 KRW55,57800 PEN
30000 KRW83,36700 PEN
40000 KRW111,15600 PEN
50000 KRW138,94500 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / South Korean Won
1 PEN359,85500 KRW
5 PEN1.799,27500 KRW
10 PEN3.598,55000 KRW
20 PEN7.197,10000 KRW
50 PEN17.992,75000 KRW
100 PEN35.985,50000 KRW
250 PEN89.963,75000 KRW
500 PEN179.927,50000 KRW
1000 PEN359.855,00000 KRW
2000 PEN719.710,00000 KRW
5000 PEN1.799.275,00000 KRW
10000 PEN3.598.550,00000 KRW