Convert KRW to PEN at the real exchange rate
50 South Korean wons to Peruvian nuevo soles
|1 KRW to PEN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0028
|0.0028
|Low
|0.0027
|0.0027
|Average
|0.0027
|0.0027
|Change
|2.95%
|1.02%
1 KRW to PEN stats
The performance of KRW to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0028 and a 30 day low of 0.0027. This means the 30 day average was 0.0027. The change for KRW to PEN was 2.95.
The performance of KRW to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0028 and a 90 day low of 0.0027. This means the 90 day average was 0.0027. The change for KRW to PEN was 1.02.
How to convert South Korean wons to Peruvian nuevo soles
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean wons
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
|1 KRW
|0,00278 PEN
|5 KRW
|0,01389 PEN
|10 KRW
|0,02779 PEN
|20 KRW
|0,05558 PEN
|50 KRW
|0,13894 PEN
|100 KRW
|0,27789 PEN
|250 KRW
|0,69473 PEN
|500 KRW
|1,38945 PEN
|1000 KRW
|2,77890 PEN
|2000 KRW
|5,55780 PEN
|5000 KRW
|13,89450 PEN
|10000 KRW
|27,78900 PEN
|20000 KRW
|55,57800 PEN
|30000 KRW
|83,36700 PEN
|40000 KRW
|111,15600 PEN
|50000 KRW
|138,94500 PEN
|Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / South Korean Won
|1 PEN
|359,85500 KRW
|5 PEN
|1.799,27500 KRW
|10 PEN
|3.598,55000 KRW
|20 PEN
|7.197,10000 KRW
|50 PEN
|17.992,75000 KRW
|100 PEN
|35.985,50000 KRW
|250 PEN
|89.963,75000 KRW
|500 PEN
|179.927,50000 KRW
|1000 PEN
|359.855,00000 KRW
|2000 PEN
|719.710,00000 KRW
|5000 PEN
|1.799.275,00000 KRW
|10000 PEN
|3.598.550,00000 KRW