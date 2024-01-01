Convert KRW to MUR at the real exchange rate
100 South Korean wons to Mauritian rupees
|1 KRW to MUR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0351
|0.0351
|Low
|0.0333
|0.0333
|Average
|0.0342
|0.0343
|Change
|5.35%
|2.66%
1 KRW to MUR stats
The performance of KRW to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0351 and a 30 day low of 0.0333. This means the 30 day average was 0.0342. The change for KRW to MUR was 5.35.
The performance of KRW to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0351 and a 90 day low of 0.0333. This means the 90 day average was 0.0343. The change for KRW to MUR was 2.66.
How to convert South Korean wons to Mauritian rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Mauritian Rupee
|1 KRW
|0,03513 MUR
|5 KRW
|0,17564 MUR
|10 KRW
|0,35127 MUR
|20 KRW
|0,70255 MUR
|50 KRW
|1,75637 MUR
|100 KRW
|3,51273 MUR
|250 KRW
|8,78183 MUR
|500 KRW
|17,56365 MUR
|1000 KRW
|35,12730 MUR
|2000 KRW
|70,25460 MUR
|5000 KRW
|175,63650 MUR
|10000 KRW
|351,27300 MUR
|20000 KRW
|702,54600 MUR
|30000 KRW
|1.053,81900 MUR
|40000 KRW
|1.405,09200 MUR
|50000 KRW
|1.756,36500 MUR
|Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / South Korean Won
|1 MUR
|28,46790 KRW
|5 MUR
|142,33950 KRW
|10 MUR
|284,67900 KRW
|20 MUR
|569,35800 KRW
|50 MUR
|1.423,39500 KRW
|100 MUR
|2.846,79000 KRW
|250 MUR
|7.116,97500 KRW
|500 MUR
|14.233,95000 KRW
|1000 MUR
|28.467,90000 KRW
|2000 MUR
|56.935,80000 KRW
|5000 MUR
|142.339,50000 KRW
|10000 MUR
|284.679,00000 KRW