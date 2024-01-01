Convert KRW to MUR at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 South Korean wons to Mauritian rupees

1,000 krw
35.13 mur

₩1.000 KRW = ₨0.03513 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03510.0351
Low0.03330.0333
Average0.03420.0343
Change5.35%2.66%
1 KRW to MUR stats

The performance of KRW to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0351 and a 30 day low of 0.0333. This means the 30 day average was 0.0342. The change for KRW to MUR was 5.35.

The performance of KRW to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0351 and a 90 day low of 0.0333. This means the 90 day average was 0.0343. The change for KRW to MUR was 2.66.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Mauritian Rupee
1 KRW0,03513 MUR
5 KRW0,17564 MUR
10 KRW0,35127 MUR
20 KRW0,70255 MUR
50 KRW1,75637 MUR
100 KRW3,51273 MUR
250 KRW8,78183 MUR
500 KRW17,56365 MUR
1000 KRW35,12730 MUR
2000 KRW70,25460 MUR
5000 KRW175,63650 MUR
10000 KRW351,27300 MUR
20000 KRW702,54600 MUR
30000 KRW1.053,81900 MUR
40000 KRW1.405,09200 MUR
50000 KRW1.756,36500 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / South Korean Won
1 MUR28,46790 KRW
5 MUR142,33950 KRW
10 MUR284,67900 KRW
20 MUR569,35800 KRW
50 MUR1.423,39500 KRW
100 MUR2.846,79000 KRW
250 MUR7.116,97500 KRW
500 MUR14.233,95000 KRW
1000 MUR28.467,90000 KRW
2000 MUR56.935,80000 KRW
5000 MUR142.339,50000 KRW
10000 MUR284.679,00000 KRW