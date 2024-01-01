Convert KRW to KWD at the real exchange rate
50,000 South Korean wons to Kuwaiti dinars
|1 KRW to KWD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0002
|0.0002
|Low
|0.0002
|0.0002
|Average
|0.0002
|0.0002
|Change
|0.12%
|-2.13%
1 KRW to KWD stats
The performance of KRW to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.0002. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for KRW to KWD was 0.12.
The performance of KRW to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0002 and a 90 day low of 0.0002. This means the 90 day average was 0.0002. The change for KRW to KWD was -2.13.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert South Korean wons to Kuwaiti dinars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean wons
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Kuwaiti Dinar
|1 KRW
|0,00022 KWD
|5 KRW
|0,00111 KWD
|10 KRW
|0,00222 KWD
|20 KRW
|0,00444 KWD
|50 KRW
|0,01111 KWD
|100 KRW
|0,02221 KWD
|250 KRW
|0,05553 KWD
|500 KRW
|0,11106 KWD
|1000 KRW
|0,22211 KWD
|2000 KRW
|0,44422 KWD
|5000 KRW
|1,11055 KWD
|10000 KRW
|2,22110 KWD
|20000 KRW
|4,44220 KWD
|30000 KRW
|6,66330 KWD
|40000 KRW
|8,88440 KWD
|50000 KRW
|11,10550 KWD
|Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / South Korean Won
|1 KWD
|4.502,27000 KRW
|5 KWD
|22.511,35000 KRW
|10 KWD
|45.022,70000 KRW
|20 KWD
|90.045,40000 KRW
|50 KWD
|225.113,50000 KRW
|100 KWD
|450.227,00000 KRW
|250 KWD
|1.125.567,50000 KRW
|500 KWD
|2.251.135,00000 KRW
|1000 KWD
|4.502.270,00000 KRW
|2000 KWD
|9.004.540,00000 KRW
|5000 KWD
|22.511.350,00000 KRW
|10000 KWD
|45.022.700,00000 KRW