250 South Korean wons to Indian rupees

Convert KRW to INR at the real exchange rate

250 krw
15.09 inr

₩1.000 KRW = ₹0.06036 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KRW to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06110.0620
Low0.05990.0599
Average0.06040.0608
Change0.04%-1.92%
View full history

1 KRW to INR stats

The performance of KRW to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0611 and a 30 day low of 0.0599. This means the 30 day average was 0.0604. The change for KRW to INR was 0.04.

The performance of KRW to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0620 and a 90 day low of 0.0599. This means the 90 day average was 0.0608. The change for KRW to INR was -1.92.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Indian Rupee
1 KRW0,06036 INR
5 KRW0,30178 INR
10 KRW0,60356 INR
20 KRW1,20712 INR
50 KRW3,01781 INR
100 KRW6,03561 INR
250 KRW15,08903 INR
500 KRW30,17805 INR
1000 KRW60,35610 INR
2000 KRW120,71220 INR
5000 KRW301,78050 INR
10000 KRW603,56100 INR
20000 KRW1.207,12200 INR
30000 KRW1.810,68300 INR
40000 KRW2.414,24400 INR
50000 KRW3.017,80500 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / South Korean Won
1 INR16,56830 KRW
5 INR82,84150 KRW
10 INR165,68300 KRW
20 INR331,36600 KRW
50 INR828,41500 KRW
100 INR1.656,83000 KRW
250 INR4.142,07500 KRW
300 INR4.970,49000 KRW
500 INR8.284,15000 KRW
600 INR9.940,98000 KRW
1000 INR16.568,30000 KRW
2000 INR33.136,60000 KRW
5000 INR82.841,50000 KRW
10000 INR165.683,00000 KRW
25000 INR414.207,50000 KRW
50000 INR828.415,00000 KRW
100000 INR1.656.830,00000 KRW
1000000 INR16.568.300,00000 KRW
1000000000 INR16.568.300.000,00000 KRW