2,000 South Korean wons to Indian rupees
Convert KRW to INR at the real exchange rate
|1 KRW to INR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0611
|0.0620
|Low
|0.0599
|0.0599
|Average
|0.0604
|0.0608
|Change
|0.04%
|-1.92%
1 KRW to INR stats
The performance of KRW to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0611 and a 30 day low of 0.0599. This means the 30 day average was 0.0604. The change for KRW to INR was 0.04.
The performance of KRW to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0620 and a 90 day low of 0.0599. This means the 90 day average was 0.0608. The change for KRW to INR was -1.92.
Top currency pairings for South Korean wons
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Indian Rupee
|1 KRW
|0,06036 INR
|5 KRW
|0,30178 INR
|10 KRW
|0,60356 INR
|20 KRW
|1,20712 INR
|50 KRW
|3,01781 INR
|100 KRW
|6,03561 INR
|250 KRW
|15,08903 INR
|500 KRW
|30,17805 INR
|1000 KRW
|60,35610 INR
|2000 KRW
|120,71220 INR
|5000 KRW
|301,78050 INR
|10000 KRW
|603,56100 INR
|20000 KRW
|1.207,12200 INR
|30000 KRW
|1.810,68300 INR
|40000 KRW
|2.414,24400 INR
|50000 KRW
|3.017,80500 INR
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / South Korean Won
|1 INR
|16,56830 KRW
|5 INR
|82,84150 KRW
|10 INR
|165,68300 KRW
|20 INR
|331,36600 KRW
|50 INR
|828,41500 KRW
|100 INR
|1.656,83000 KRW
|250 INR
|4.142,07500 KRW
|300 INR
|4.970,49000 KRW
|500 INR
|8.284,15000 KRW
|600 INR
|9.940,98000 KRW
|1000 INR
|16.568,30000 KRW
|2000 INR
|33.136,60000 KRW
|5000 INR
|82.841,50000 KRW
|10000 INR
|165.683,00000 KRW
|25000 INR
|414.207,50000 KRW
|50000 INR
|828.415,00000 KRW
|100000 INR
|1.656.830,00000 KRW
|1000000 INR
|16.568.300,00000 KRW
|1000000000 INR
|16.568.300.000,00000 KRW