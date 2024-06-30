South Korean won to Indian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South Korean won to Indian rupees is currently 0,060 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South Korean won has remained relatively stable, with a 0.316% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South Korean won to Indian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0,061 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 0,060 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a 0.226% increase in value.