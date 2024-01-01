Convert KRW to ILS at the real exchange rate

250 South Korean wons to Israeli new sheqels

250 krw
0.68 ils

₩1.000 KRW = ₪0.002733 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00270.0028
Low0.00270.0027
Average0.00270.0027
Change2.07%0.43%
1 KRW to ILS stats

The performance of KRW to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0027 and a 30 day low of 0.0027. This means the 30 day average was 0.0027. The change for KRW to ILS was 2.07.

The performance of KRW to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0028 and a 90 day low of 0.0027. This means the 90 day average was 0.0027. The change for KRW to ILS was 0.43.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Israeli New Sheqel
1 KRW0,00273 ILS
5 KRW0,01366 ILS
10 KRW0,02733 ILS
20 KRW0,05466 ILS
50 KRW0,13664 ILS
100 KRW0,27329 ILS
250 KRW0,68322 ILS
500 KRW1,36644 ILS
1000 KRW2,73288 ILS
2000 KRW5,46576 ILS
5000 KRW13,66440 ILS
10000 KRW27,32880 ILS
20000 KRW54,65760 ILS
30000 KRW81,98640 ILS
40000 KRW109,31520 ILS
50000 KRW136,64400 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / South Korean Won
1 ILS365,91400 KRW
5 ILS1.829,57000 KRW
10 ILS3.659,14000 KRW
20 ILS7.318,28000 KRW
50 ILS18.295,70000 KRW
100 ILS36.591,40000 KRW
250 ILS91.478,50000 KRW
500 ILS182.957,00000 KRW
1000 ILS365.914,00000 KRW
2000 ILS731.828,00000 KRW
5000 ILS1.829.570,00000 KRW
10000 ILS3.659.140,00000 KRW