|1 KRW to ILS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0027
|0.0028
|Low
|0.0027
|0.0027
|Average
|0.0027
|0.0027
|Change
|2.07%
|0.43%
1 KRW to ILS stats
The performance of KRW to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0027 and a 30 day low of 0.0027. This means the 30 day average was 0.0027. The change for KRW to ILS was 2.07.
The performance of KRW to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0028 and a 90 day low of 0.0027. This means the 90 day average was 0.0027. The change for KRW to ILS was 0.43.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Israeli New Sheqel
|1 KRW
|0,00273 ILS
|5 KRW
|0,01366 ILS
|10 KRW
|0,02733 ILS
|20 KRW
|0,05466 ILS
|50 KRW
|0,13664 ILS
|100 KRW
|0,27329 ILS
|250 KRW
|0,68322 ILS
|500 KRW
|1,36644 ILS
|1000 KRW
|2,73288 ILS
|2000 KRW
|5,46576 ILS
|5000 KRW
|13,66440 ILS
|10000 KRW
|27,32880 ILS
|20000 KRW
|54,65760 ILS
|30000 KRW
|81,98640 ILS
|40000 KRW
|109,31520 ILS
|50000 KRW
|136,64400 ILS
|Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / South Korean Won
|1 ILS
|365,91400 KRW
|5 ILS
|1.829,57000 KRW
|10 ILS
|3.659,14000 KRW
|20 ILS
|7.318,28000 KRW
|50 ILS
|18.295,70000 KRW
|100 ILS
|36.591,40000 KRW
|250 ILS
|91.478,50000 KRW
|500 ILS
|182.957,00000 KRW
|1000 ILS
|365.914,00000 KRW
|2000 ILS
|731.828,00000 KRW
|5000 ILS
|1.829.570,00000 KRW
|10000 ILS
|3.659.140,00000 KRW