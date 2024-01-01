1 South Korean won to Croatian kunas
Convert KRW to HRK at the real exchange rate
Loading
|1 KRW to HRK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0051
|0.0052
|Low
|0.0050
|0.0050
|Average
|0.0051
|0.0051
|Change
|0.14%
|-1.82%
|View full history
1 KRW to HRK stats
The performance of KRW to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0051 and a 30 day low of 0.0050. This means the 30 day average was 0.0051. The change for KRW to HRK was 0.14.
The performance of KRW to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0052 and a 90 day low of 0.0050. This means the 90 day average was 0.0051. The change for KRW to HRK was -1.82.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert South Korean wons to Croatian kunas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean won
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Croatian Kuna
|1 KRW
|0,00508 HRK
|5 KRW
|0,02542 HRK
|10 KRW
|0,05083 HRK
|20 KRW
|0,10166 HRK
|50 KRW
|0,25416 HRK
|100 KRW
|0,50831 HRK
|250 KRW
|1,27078 HRK
|500 KRW
|2,54157 HRK
|1000 KRW
|5,08313 HRK
|2000 KRW
|10,16626 HRK
|5000 KRW
|25,41565 HRK
|10000 KRW
|50,83130 HRK
|20000 KRW
|101,66260 HRK
|30000 KRW
|152,49390 HRK
|40000 KRW
|203,32520 HRK
|50000 KRW
|254,15650 HRK
|Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / South Korean Won
|1 HRK
|196,72900 KRW
|5 HRK
|983,64500 KRW
|10 HRK
|1.967,29000 KRW
|20 HRK
|3.934,58000 KRW
|50 HRK
|9.836,45000 KRW
|100 HRK
|19.672,90000 KRW
|250 HRK
|49.182,25000 KRW
|500 HRK
|98.364,50000 KRW
|1000 HRK
|196.729,00000 KRW
|2000 HRK
|393.458,00000 KRW
|5000 HRK
|983.645,00000 KRW
|10000 HRK
|1.967.290,00000 KRW