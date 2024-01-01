amount-spellout.1000 South Korean wons to Croatian kunas

Convert KRW to HRK at the real exchange rate

1,000 krw
5.08 hrk

₩1.000 KRW = kn0.005083 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
1 KRW to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00510.0052
Low0.00500.0050
Average0.00510.0051
Change0.14%-1.82%
1 KRW to HRK stats

The performance of KRW to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0051 and a 30 day low of 0.0050. This means the 30 day average was 0.0051. The change for KRW to HRK was 0.14.

The performance of KRW to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0052 and a 90 day low of 0.0050. This means the 90 day average was 0.0051. The change for KRW to HRK was -1.82.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Croatian Kuna
1 KRW0,00508 HRK
5 KRW0,02542 HRK
10 KRW0,05083 HRK
20 KRW0,10166 HRK
50 KRW0,25416 HRK
100 KRW0,50831 HRK
250 KRW1,27078 HRK
500 KRW2,54157 HRK
1000 KRW5,08313 HRK
2000 KRW10,16626 HRK
5000 KRW25,41565 HRK
10000 KRW50,83130 HRK
20000 KRW101,66260 HRK
30000 KRW152,49390 HRK
40000 KRW203,32520 HRK
50000 KRW254,15650 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / South Korean Won
1 HRK196,72900 KRW
5 HRK983,64500 KRW
10 HRK1.967,29000 KRW
20 HRK3.934,58000 KRW
50 HRK9.836,45000 KRW
100 HRK19.672,90000 KRW
250 HRK49.182,25000 KRW
500 HRK98.364,50000 KRW
1000 HRK196.729,00000 KRW
2000 HRK393.458,00000 KRW
5000 HRK983.645,00000 KRW
10000 HRK1.967.290,00000 KRW