Convert KRW to HNL at the real exchange rate

South Korean wons to Honduran lempiras today

1,000 krw
17.93 hnl

₩1.000 KRW = L0.01793 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to HNLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01810.0184
Low0.01780.0178
Average0.01790.0180
Change0.20%-1.63%
1 KRW to HNL stats

The performance of KRW to HNL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0181 and a 30 day low of 0.0178. This means the 30 day average was 0.0179. The change for KRW to HNL was 0.20.

The performance of KRW to HNL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0184 and a 90 day low of 0.0178. This means the 90 day average was 0.0180. The change for KRW to HNL was -1.63.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Honduran Lempira
1 KRW0,01793 HNL
5 KRW0,08963 HNL
10 KRW0,17926 HNL
20 KRW0,35851 HNL
50 KRW0,89628 HNL
100 KRW1,79256 HNL
250 KRW4,48140 HNL
500 KRW8,96280 HNL
1000 KRW17,92560 HNL
2000 KRW35,85120 HNL
5000 KRW89,62800 HNL
10000 KRW179,25600 HNL
20000 KRW358,51200 HNL
30000 KRW537,76800 HNL
40000 KRW717,02400 HNL
50000 KRW896,28000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / South Korean Won
1 HNL55,78620 KRW
5 HNL278,93100 KRW
10 HNL557,86200 KRW
20 HNL1.115,72400 KRW
50 HNL2.789,31000 KRW
100 HNL5.578,62000 KRW
250 HNL13.946,55000 KRW
500 HNL27.893,10000 KRW
1000 HNL55.786,20000 KRW
2000 HNL111.572,40000 KRW
5000 HNL278.931,00000 KRW
10000 HNL557.862,00000 KRW