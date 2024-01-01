Convert KRW to GHS at the real exchange rate

5,000 South Korean wons to Ghanaian cedis

5,000 krw
52.71 ghs

₩1.000 KRW = GH¢0.01054 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01050.0105
Low0.01020.0093
Average0.01030.0100
Change3.48%11.16%
1 KRW to GHS stats

The performance of KRW to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0105 and a 30 day low of 0.0102. This means the 30 day average was 0.0103. The change for KRW to GHS was 3.48.

The performance of KRW to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0105 and a 90 day low of 0.0093. This means the 90 day average was 0.0100. The change for KRW to GHS was 11.16.

How to convert South Korean wons to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

