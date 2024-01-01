Convert KRW to GHS at the real exchange rate
5 South Korean wons to Ghanaian cedis
|1 KRW to GHS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0105
|0.0105
|Low
|0.0102
|0.0093
|Average
|0.0103
|0.0100
|Change
|3.48%
|11.16%
1 KRW to GHS stats
The performance of KRW to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0105 and a 30 day low of 0.0102. This means the 30 day average was 0.0103. The change for KRW to GHS was 3.48.
The performance of KRW to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0105 and a 90 day low of 0.0093. This means the 90 day average was 0.0100. The change for KRW to GHS was 11.16.
Top currency pairings for South Korean wons
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Ghanaian Cedi
|1 KRW
|0,01054 GHS
|5 KRW
|0,05271 GHS
|10 KRW
|0,10542 GHS
|20 KRW
|0,21084 GHS
|50 KRW
|0,52710 GHS
|100 KRW
|1,05419 GHS
|250 KRW
|2,63548 GHS
|500 KRW
|5,27095 GHS
|1000 KRW
|10,54190 GHS
|2000 KRW
|21,08380 GHS
|5000 KRW
|52,70950 GHS
|10000 KRW
|105,41900 GHS
|20000 KRW
|210,83800 GHS
|30000 KRW
|316,25700 GHS
|40000 KRW
|421,67600 GHS
|50000 KRW
|527,09500 GHS
|Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / South Korean Won
|1 GHS
|94,85990 KRW
|5 GHS
|474,29950 KRW
|10 GHS
|948,59900 KRW
|20 GHS
|1.897,19800 KRW
|50 GHS
|4.742,99500 KRW
|100 GHS
|9.485,99000 KRW
|250 GHS
|23.714,97500 KRW
|500 GHS
|47.429,95000 KRW
|1000 GHS
|94.859,90000 KRW
|2000 GHS
|189.719,80000 KRW
|5000 GHS
|474.299,50000 KRW
|10000 GHS
|948.599,00000 KRW