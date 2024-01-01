Convert KRW to CNY at the real exchange rate
20 South Korean wons to Chinese yuan rmb
|1 KRW to CNY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0053
|0.0054
|Low
|0.0052
|0.0052
|Average
|0.0053
|0.0053
|Change
|0.49%
|-1.32%
1 KRW to CNY stats
The performance of KRW to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0053 and a 30 day low of 0.0052. This means the 30 day average was 0.0053. The change for KRW to CNY was 0.49.
The performance of KRW to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0054 and a 90 day low of 0.0052. This means the 90 day average was 0.0053. The change for KRW to CNY was -1.32.
How to convert South Korean wons to Chinese yuan rmb
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean wons
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Chinese Yuan RMB
|1 KRW
|0,00526 CNY
|5 KRW
|0,02631 CNY
|10 KRW
|0,05262 CNY
|20 KRW
|0,10523 CNY
|50 KRW
|0,26309 CNY
|100 KRW
|0,52617 CNY
|250 KRW
|1,31543 CNY
|500 KRW
|2,63085 CNY
|1000 KRW
|5,26170 CNY
|2000 KRW
|10,52340 CNY
|5000 KRW
|26,30850 CNY
|10000 KRW
|52,61700 CNY
|20000 KRW
|105,23400 CNY
|30000 KRW
|157,85100 CNY
|40000 KRW
|210,46800 CNY
|50000 KRW
|263,08500 CNY
|Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / South Korean Won
|1 CNY
|190,05300 KRW
|5 CNY
|950,26500 KRW
|10 CNY
|1.900,53000 KRW
|20 CNY
|3.801,06000 KRW
|50 CNY
|9.502,65000 KRW
|100 CNY
|19.005,30000 KRW
|250 CNY
|47.513,25000 KRW
|500 CNY
|95.026,50000 KRW
|1000 CNY
|190.053,00000 KRW
|2000 CNY
|380.106,00000 KRW
|5000 CNY
|950.265,00000 KRW
|10000 CNY
|1.900.530,00000 KRW