amount-spellout.1000 South Korean wons to Chinese yuan rmb

1,000 krw
5.26 cny

₩1.000 KRW = ¥0.005262 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00530.0054
Low0.00520.0052
Average0.00530.0053
Change0.49%-1.32%
1 KRW to CNY stats

The performance of KRW to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0053 and a 30 day low of 0.0052. This means the 30 day average was 0.0053. The change for KRW to CNY was 0.49.

The performance of KRW to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0054 and a 90 day low of 0.0052. This means the 90 day average was 0.0053. The change for KRW to CNY was -1.32.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KRW0,00526 CNY
5 KRW0,02631 CNY
10 KRW0,05262 CNY
20 KRW0,10523 CNY
50 KRW0,26309 CNY
100 KRW0,52617 CNY
250 KRW1,31543 CNY
500 KRW2,63085 CNY
1000 KRW5,26170 CNY
2000 KRW10,52340 CNY
5000 KRW26,30850 CNY
10000 KRW52,61700 CNY
20000 KRW105,23400 CNY
30000 KRW157,85100 CNY
40000 KRW210,46800 CNY
50000 KRW263,08500 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / South Korean Won
1 CNY190,05300 KRW
5 CNY950,26500 KRW
10 CNY1.900,53000 KRW
20 CNY3.801,06000 KRW
50 CNY9.502,65000 KRW
100 CNY19.005,30000 KRW
250 CNY47.513,25000 KRW
500 CNY95.026,50000 KRW
1000 CNY190.053,00000 KRW
2000 CNY380.106,00000 KRW
5000 CNY950.265,00000 KRW
10000 CNY1.900.530,00000 KRW