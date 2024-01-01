Convert KRW to CHF at the real exchange rate
|1 KRW to CHF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0007
|0.0007
|Low
|0.0006
|0.0006
|Average
|0.0006
|0.0007
|Change
|-0.26%
|-2.52%
|View full history
1 KRW to CHF stats
The performance of KRW to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0007 and a 30 day low of 0.0006. This means the 30 day average was 0.0006. The change for KRW to CHF was -0.26.
The performance of KRW to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0007 and a 90 day low of 0.0006. This means the 90 day average was 0.0007. The change for KRW to CHF was -2.52.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Swiss Franc
|1 KRW
|0,00065 CHF
|5 KRW
|0,00325 CHF
|10 KRW
|0,00651 CHF
|20 KRW
|0,01301 CHF
|50 KRW
|0,03253 CHF
|100 KRW
|0,06506 CHF
|250 KRW
|0,16266 CHF
|500 KRW
|0,32532 CHF
|1000 KRW
|0,65065 CHF
|2000 KRW
|1,30130 CHF
|5000 KRW
|3,25325 CHF
|10000 KRW
|6,50649 CHF
|20000 KRW
|13,01298 CHF
|30000 KRW
|19,51947 CHF
|40000 KRW
|26,02596 CHF
|50000 KRW
|32,53245 CHF
|Conversion rates Swiss Franc / South Korean Won
|1 CHF
|1.536,93000 KRW
|5 CHF
|7.684,65000 KRW
|10 CHF
|15.369,30000 KRW
|20 CHF
|30.738,60000 KRW
|50 CHF
|76.846,50000 KRW
|100 CHF
|153.693,00000 KRW
|250 CHF
|384.232,50000 KRW
|500 CHF
|768.465,00000 KRW
|1000 CHF
|1.536.930,00000 KRW
|2000 CHF
|3.073.860,00000 KRW
|5000 CHF
|7.684.650,00000 KRW
|10000 CHF
|15.369.300,00000 KRW