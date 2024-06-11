Convert CHF to KRW at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Swiss francs to South Korean wons

1000 chf
1535660 krw

SFr.1.000 CHF = ₩1536 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:44
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.93110.78502283.60051.375651.51366157.131.62721
1 EUR1.0739510.84309589.78281.477381.6256168.751.74754
1 GBP1.273851.186111106.4941.752371.92818200.162.07282
1 INR0.01196170.0111380.0093901610.0164550.01810591.879530.0194641

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / South Korean Won
1 CHF1535.66000 KRW
5 CHF7678.30000 KRW
10 CHF15356.60000 KRW
20 CHF30713.20000 KRW
50 CHF76783.00000 KRW
100 CHF153566.00000 KRW
250 CHF383915.00000 KRW
500 CHF767830.00000 KRW
1000 CHF1535660.00000 KRW
2000 CHF3071320.00000 KRW
5000 CHF7678300.00000 KRW
10000 CHF15356600.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Swiss Franc
1 KRW0.00065 CHF
5 KRW0.00326 CHF
10 KRW0.00651 CHF
20 KRW0.01302 CHF
50 KRW0.03256 CHF
100 KRW0.06512 CHF
250 KRW0.16280 CHF
500 KRW0.32559 CHF
1000 KRW0.65119 CHF
2000 KRW1.30237 CHF
5000 KRW3.25594 CHF
10000 KRW6.51187 CHF
20000 KRW13.02374 CHF
30000 KRW19.53561 CHF
40000 KRW26.04748 CHF
50000 KRW32.55935 CHF