South Korean wons to Botswanan pulas today
Convert KRW to BWP at the real exchange rate
|1 KRW to BWP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0101
|0.0102
|Low
|0.0097
|0.0097
|Average
|0.0099
|0.0100
|Change
|-0.54%
|-2.88%
1 KRW to BWP stats
The performance of KRW to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0101 and a 30 day low of 0.0097. This means the 30 day average was 0.0099. The change for KRW to BWP was -0.54.
The performance of KRW to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0102 and a 90 day low of 0.0097. This means the 90 day average was 0.0100. The change for KRW to BWP was -2.88.
How to convert South Korean wons to Botswanan pulas
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean won
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Botswanan Pula
|1 KRW
|0,00982 BWP
|5 KRW
|0,04912 BWP
|10 KRW
|0,09824 BWP
|20 KRW
|0,19648 BWP
|50 KRW
|0,49120 BWP
|100 KRW
|0,98240 BWP
|250 KRW
|2,45600 BWP
|500 KRW
|4,91200 BWP
|1000 KRW
|9,82400 BWP
|2000 KRW
|19,64800 BWP
|5000 KRW
|49,12000 BWP
|10000 KRW
|98,24000 BWP
|20000 KRW
|196,48000 BWP
|30000 KRW
|294,72000 BWP
|40000 KRW
|392,96000 BWP
|50000 KRW
|491,20000 BWP
|Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / South Korean Won
|1 BWP
|101,79100 KRW
|5 BWP
|508,95500 KRW
|10 BWP
|1.017,91000 KRW
|20 BWP
|2.035,82000 KRW
|50 BWP
|5.089,55000 KRW
|100 BWP
|10.179,10000 KRW
|250 BWP
|25.447,75000 KRW
|500 BWP
|50.895,50000 KRW
|1000 BWP
|101.791,00000 KRW
|2000 BWP
|203.582,00000 KRW
|5000 BWP
|508.955,00000 KRW
|10000 BWP
|1.017.910,00000 KRW