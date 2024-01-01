5,000 South Korean wons to Bangladeshi takas

Convert KRW to BDT at the real exchange rate

5,000 krw
424.93 bdt

₩1.000 KRW = Tk0.08499 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08590.0868
Low0.08430.0788
Average0.08500.0831
Change0.24%5.13%
1 KRW to BDT stats

The performance of KRW to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0859 and a 30 day low of 0.0843. This means the 30 day average was 0.0850. The change for KRW to BDT was 0.24.

The performance of KRW to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0868 and a 90 day low of 0.0788. This means the 90 day average was 0.0831. The change for KRW to BDT was 5.13.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KRW0,08499 BDT
5 KRW0,42493 BDT
10 KRW0,84987 BDT
20 KRW1,69973 BDT
50 KRW4,24933 BDT
100 KRW8,49865 BDT
250 KRW21,24663 BDT
500 KRW42,49325 BDT
1000 KRW84,98650 BDT
2000 KRW169,97300 BDT
5000 KRW424,93250 BDT
10000 KRW849,86500 BDT
20000 KRW1.699,73000 BDT
30000 KRW2.549,59500 BDT
40000 KRW3.399,46000 BDT
50000 KRW4.249,32500 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / South Korean Won
1 BDT11,76660 KRW
5 BDT58,83300 KRW
10 BDT117,66600 KRW
20 BDT235,33200 KRW
50 BDT588,33000 KRW
100 BDT1.176,66000 KRW
250 BDT2.941,65000 KRW
500 BDT5.883,30000 KRW
1000 BDT11.766,60000 KRW
2000 BDT23.533,20000 KRW
5000 BDT58.833,00000 KRW
10000 BDT117.666,00000 KRW