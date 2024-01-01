20 South Korean wons to Bangladeshi takas
Convert KRW to BDT at the real exchange rate
Loading
|1 KRW to BDT
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0859
|0.0868
|Low
|0.0843
|0.0788
|Average
|0.0850
|0.0831
|Change
|0.24%
|5.13%
1 KRW to BDT stats
The performance of KRW to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0859 and a 30 day low of 0.0843. This means the 30 day average was 0.0850. The change for KRW to BDT was 0.24.
The performance of KRW to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0868 and a 90 day low of 0.0788. This means the 90 day average was 0.0831. The change for KRW to BDT was 5.13.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Bangladeshi Taka
|1 KRW
|0,08499 BDT
|5 KRW
|0,42493 BDT
|10 KRW
|0,84987 BDT
|20 KRW
|1,69973 BDT
|50 KRW
|4,24933 BDT
|100 KRW
|8,49865 BDT
|250 KRW
|21,24663 BDT
|500 KRW
|42,49325 BDT
|1000 KRW
|84,98650 BDT
|2000 KRW
|169,97300 BDT
|5000 KRW
|424,93250 BDT
|10000 KRW
|849,86500 BDT
|20000 KRW
|1.699,73000 BDT
|30000 KRW
|2.549,59500 BDT
|40000 KRW
|3.399,46000 BDT
|50000 KRW
|4.249,32500 BDT
|Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / South Korean Won
|1 BDT
|11,76660 KRW
|5 BDT
|58,83300 KRW
|10 BDT
|117,66600 KRW
|20 BDT
|235,33200 KRW
|50 BDT
|588,33000 KRW
|100 BDT
|1.176,66000 KRW
|250 BDT
|2.941,65000 KRW
|500 BDT
|5.883,30000 KRW
|1000 BDT
|11.766,60000 KRW
|2000 BDT
|23.533,20000 KRW
|5000 BDT
|58.833,00000 KRW
|10000 BDT
|117.666,00000 KRW