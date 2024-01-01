Convert KHR to HUF at the real exchange rate
500 Cambodian riels to Hungarian forints
Loading
|1 KHR to HUF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0904
|0.0919
|Low
|0.0871
|0.0867
|Average
|0.0891
|0.0891
|Change
|2.33%
|-1.41%
|View full history
1 KHR to HUF stats
The performance of KHR to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0904 and a 30 day low of 0.0871. This means the 30 day average was 0.0891. The change for KHR to HUF was 2.33.
The performance of KHR to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0919 and a 90 day low of 0.0867. This means the 90 day average was 0.0891. The change for KHR to HUF was -1.41.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Cambodian riels to Hungarian forints
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Cambodian riels
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Cambodian Riel
|2000 HUF
|22.301,00000 KHR
|5000 HUF
|55.752,50000 KHR
|10000 HUF
|111.505,00000 KHR
|15000 HUF
|167.257,50000 KHR
|20000 HUF
|223.010,00000 KHR
|30000 HUF
|334.515,00000 KHR
|40000 HUF
|446.020,00000 KHR
|50000 HUF
|557.525,00000 KHR
|60000 HUF
|669.030,00000 KHR
|100000 HUF
|1.115.050,00000 KHR
|150000 HUF
|1.672.575,00000 KHR
|200000 HUF
|2.230.100,00000 KHR