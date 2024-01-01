Convert KGS to MXN at the real exchange rate

500 Kyrgystani soms to Mexican pesos

500 kgs
105.97 mxn

Лв1.000 KGS = Mex$0.2119 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KGS to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21370.2137
Low0.19350.1831
Average0.20800.1955
Change9.27%13.95%
1 KGS to MXN stats

The performance of KGS to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2137 and a 30 day low of 0.1935. This means the 30 day average was 0.2080. The change for KGS to MXN was 9.27.

The performance of KGS to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2137 and a 90 day low of 0.1831. This means the 90 day average was 0.1955. The change for KGS to MXN was 13.95.

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7911.3681.4990.93383.3623.6730.899
1 GBP1.26511.731.8961.18105.4114.6451.136
1 CAD0.7310.57811.0960.68260.9412.6850.657
1 AUD0.6670.5270.91210.62355.6022.450.599

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Mexican Peso
1 KGS0,21195 MXN
5 KGS1,05973 MXN
10 KGS2,11947 MXN
20 KGS4,23894 MXN
50 KGS10,59735 MXN
100 KGS21,19470 MXN
250 KGS52,98675 MXN
500 KGS105,97350 MXN
1000 KGS211,94700 MXN
2000 KGS423,89400 MXN
5000 KGS1.059,73500 MXN
10000 KGS2.119,47000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Kyrgystani Som
1 MXN4,71817 KGS
5 MXN23,59085 KGS
10 MXN47,18170 KGS
20 MXN94,36340 KGS
50 MXN235,90850 KGS
100 MXN471,81700 KGS
250 MXN1.179,54250 KGS
500 MXN2.359,08500 KGS
1000 MXN4.718,17000 KGS
2000 MXN9.436,34000 KGS
5000 MXN23.590,85000 KGS
10000 MXN47.181,70000 KGS