Convert KGS to MAD at the real exchange rate

1 Kyrgystani som to Moroccan dirhams

1 kgs
0.12 mad

Лв1.000 KGS = د.م.0.1152 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KGS to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11520.1152
Low0.11280.1122
Average0.11410.1135
Change1.56%1.86%
View full history

1 KGS to MAD stats

The performance of KGS to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1152 and a 30 day low of 0.1128. This means the 30 day average was 0.1141. The change for KGS to MAD was 1.56.

The performance of KGS to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1152 and a 90 day low of 0.1122. This means the 90 day average was 0.1135. The change for KGS to MAD was 1.86.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7911.3681.4990.93383.3623.6730.899
1 GBP1.26511.731.8961.18105.4114.6451.136
1 CAD0.7310.57811.0960.68260.9412.6850.657
1 AUD0.6670.5270.91210.62355.6022.450.599

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani som

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Moroccan Dirham
1 KGS0,11524 MAD
5 KGS0,57622 MAD
10 KGS1,15243 MAD
20 KGS2,30486 MAD
50 KGS5,76215 MAD
100 KGS11,52430 MAD
250 KGS28,81075 MAD
500 KGS57,62150 MAD
1000 KGS115,24300 MAD
2000 KGS230,48600 MAD
5000 KGS576,21500 MAD
10000 KGS1.152,43000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Kyrgystani Som
1 MAD8,67728 KGS
5 MAD43,38640 KGS
10 MAD86,77280 KGS
20 MAD173,54560 KGS
50 MAD433,86400 KGS
100 MAD867,72800 KGS
250 MAD2.169,32000 KGS
500 MAD4.338,64000 KGS
1000 MAD8.677,28000 KGS
2000 MAD17.354,56000 KGS
5000 MAD43.386,40000 KGS
10000 MAD86.772,80000 KGS