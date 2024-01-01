500 Kenyan shillings to Saint Helena pounds

Convert KES to SHP at the real exchange rate

500 kes
3.03 shp

Ksh1.000 KES = £0.006064 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:54
KES to SHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 KES to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00610.0062
Low0.00580.0058
Average0.00600.0060
Change0.35%-0.50%
1 KES to SHP stats

The performance of KES to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0061 and a 30 day low of 0.0058. This means the 30 day average was 0.0060. The change for KES to SHP was 0.35.

The performance of KES to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0062 and a 90 day low of 0.0058. This means the 90 day average was 0.0060. The change for KES to SHP was -0.50.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Saint Helena Pound
1 KES0,00606 SHP
5 KES0,03032 SHP
10 KES0,06064 SHP
20 KES0,12128 SHP
50 KES0,30320 SHP
100 KES0,60641 SHP
250 KES1,51602 SHP
500 KES3,03204 SHP
1000 KES6,06408 SHP
2000 KES12,12816 SHP
5000 KES30,32040 SHP
10000 KES60,64080 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Kenyan Shilling
1 SHP164,90500 KES
5 SHP824,52500 KES
10 SHP1.649,05000 KES
20 SHP3.298,10000 KES
50 SHP8.245,25000 KES
100 SHP16.490,50000 KES
250 SHP41.226,25000 KES
500 SHP82.452,50000 KES
1000 SHP164.905,00000 KES
2000 SHP329.810,00000 KES
5000 SHP824.525,00000 KES
10000 SHP1.649.050,00000 KES