Kenyan shillings to Malawian kwachas today

Convert KES to MWK at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
13,388.20 mwk

Ksh1.000 KES = MK13.39 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:53
1 KES to MWKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.490313.4903
Low13.158712.7243
Average13.376013.1898
Change0.87%2.41%
1 KES to MWK stats

The performance of KES to MWK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.4903 and a 30 day low of 13.1587. This means the 30 day average was 13.3760. The change for KES to MWK was 0.87.

The performance of KES to MWK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.4903 and a 90 day low of 12.7243. This means the 90 day average was 13.1898. The change for KES to MWK was 2.41.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Malawian Kwacha
1 KES13,38820 MWK
5 KES66,94100 MWK
10 KES133,88200 MWK
20 KES267,76400 MWK
50 KES669,41000 MWK
100 KES1.338,82000 MWK
250 KES3.347,05000 MWK
500 KES6.694,10000 MWK
1000 KES13.388,20000 MWK
2000 KES26.776,40000 MWK
5000 KES66.941,00000 MWK
10000 KES133.882,00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Kenyan Shilling
1 MWK0,07469 KES
5 MWK0,37346 KES
10 MWK0,74693 KES
20 MWK1,49385 KES
50 MWK3,73463 KES
100 MWK7,46925 KES
250 MWK18,67313 KES
500 MWK37,34625 KES
1000 MWK74,69250 KES
2000 MWK149,38500 KES
5000 MWK373,46250 KES
10000 MWK746,92500 KES