amount-spellout.1000 Kenyan shillings to Malawian kwachas
Convert KES to MWK at the real exchange rate
Loading
|1 KES to MWK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|13.4903
|13.4903
|Low
|13.1587
|12.7243
|Average
|13.3760
|13.1898
|Change
|0.87%
|2.41%
|View full history
1 KES to MWK stats
The performance of KES to MWK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.4903 and a 30 day low of 13.1587. This means the 30 day average was 13.3760. The change for KES to MWK was 0.87.
The performance of KES to MWK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.4903 and a 90 day low of 12.7243. This means the 90 day average was 13.1898. The change for KES to MWK was 2.41.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Kenyan shillings to Malawian kwachas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KES to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Malawian Kwacha
|1 KES
|13,38820 MWK
|5 KES
|66,94100 MWK
|10 KES
|133,88200 MWK
|20 KES
|267,76400 MWK
|50 KES
|669,41000 MWK
|100 KES
|1.338,82000 MWK
|250 KES
|3.347,05000 MWK
|500 KES
|6.694,10000 MWK
|1000 KES
|13.388,20000 MWK
|2000 KES
|26.776,40000 MWK
|5000 KES
|66.941,00000 MWK
|10000 KES
|133.882,00000 MWK