1 Kenyan shilling to Colombian pesos
Convert KES to COP at the real exchange rate
|1 KES to COP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|32.5043
|32.5043
|Low
|29.3812
|28.6159
|Average
|31.2402
|29.9205
|Change
|7.89%
|9.77%
1 KES to COP stats
The performance of KES to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 32.5043 and a 30 day low of 29.3812. This means the 30 day average was 31.2402. The change for KES to COP was 7.89.
The performance of KES to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 32.5043 and a 90 day low of 28.6159. This means the 90 day average was 29.9205. The change for KES to COP was 9.77.
Top currency pairings for Kenyan shilling
|Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Colombian Peso
|1 KES
|32,11540 COP
|5 KES
|160,57700 COP
|10 KES
|321,15400 COP
|20 KES
|642,30800 COP
|50 KES
|1.605,77000 COP
|100 KES
|3.211,54000 COP
|250 KES
|8.028,85000 COP
|500 KES
|16.057,70000 COP
|1000 KES
|32.115,40000 COP
|2000 KES
|64.230,80000 COP
|5000 KES
|160.577,00000 COP
|10000 KES
|321.154,00000 COP