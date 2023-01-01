100 Colombian pesos to Kenyan shillings

Convert COP to KES at the real exchange rate

100 cop
4 kes

1.00000 COP = 0.04048 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8690851.1069592.03581.463781.61870.93391518.788
1 GBP1.1506411.27375105.9041.684341.862621.074621.6191
1 USD0.903350.785083183.14361.322351.462310.8436516.9728
1 INR0.01086530.00944250.012027410.01590440.01758780.01014690.204138

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian pesos

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Kenyan Shilling
1 COP0.04048 KES
5 COP0.20240 KES
10 COP0.40481 KES
20 COP0.80961 KES
50 COP2.02404 KES
100 COP4.04807 KES
250 COP10.12017 KES
500 COP20.24035 KES
1000 COP40.48070 KES
2000 COP80.96140 KES
5000 COP202.40350 KES
10000 COP404.80700 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Colombian Peso
1 KES24.70310 COP
5 KES123.51550 COP
10 KES247.03100 COP
20 KES494.06200 COP
50 KES1235.15500 COP
100 KES2470.31000 COP
250 KES6175.77500 COP
500 KES12351.55000 COP
1000 KES24703.10000 COP
2000 KES49406.20000 COP
5000 KES123515.50000 COP
10000 KES247031.00000 COP