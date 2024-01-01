50 Kenyan shillings to Colombian pesos

Convert KES to COP at the real exchange rate

50 kes
1,605.77 cop

Ksh1.000 KES = $32.12 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:14
1 KES to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High32.504332.5043
Low29.381228.6159
Average31.240229.9205
Change7.89%9.77%
1 KES to COP stats

The performance of KES to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 32.5043 and a 30 day low of 29.3812. This means the 30 day average was 31.2402. The change for KES to COP was 7.89.

The performance of KES to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 32.5043 and a 90 day low of 28.6159. This means the 90 day average was 29.9205. The change for KES to COP was 9.77.

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Colombian Peso
1 KES32,11540 COP
5 KES160,57700 COP
10 KES321,15400 COP
20 KES642,30800 COP
50 KES1.605,77000 COP
100 KES3.211,54000 COP
250 KES8.028,85000 COP
500 KES16.057,70000 COP
1000 KES32.115,40000 COP
2000 KES64.230,80000 COP
5000 KES160.577,00000 COP
10000 KES321.154,00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Kenyan Shilling
1 COP0,03114 KES
5 COP0,15569 KES
10 COP0,31138 KES
20 COP0,62275 KES
50 COP1,55689 KES
100 COP3,11377 KES
250 COP7,78443 KES
500 COP15,56885 KES
1000 COP31,13770 KES
2000 COP62,27540 KES
5000 COP155,68850 KES
10000 COP311,37700 KES