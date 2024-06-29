Kenyan shilling to Colombian pesos Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Kenyan shilling to Colombian pesos history summary. This is the Kenyan shilling (KES) to Colombian pesos (COP) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of KES and COP historical data from 29-06-2019 to 29-06-2024.
Loading
Kenyan shilling to Colombian pesos exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Kenyan shilling to Colombian pesos is currently 32,115 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kenyan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a -0.486% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Kenyan shilling to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 32,373 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 31,629 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.924% decrease in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Kenyan shillings to Colombian pesos
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KES to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.