500 kes
5.29 cad

Ksh1.000 KES = C$0.01058 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KES to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01070.0107
Low0.01030.0101
Average0.01060.0104
Change0.74%3.34%
1 KES to CAD stats

The performance of KES to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0107 and a 30 day low of 0.0103. This means the 30 day average was 0.0106. The change for KES to CAD was 0.74.

The performance of KES to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0107 and a 90 day low of 0.0101. This means the 90 day average was 0.0104. The change for KES to CAD was 3.34.

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Canadian Dollar
1 KES0,01058 CAD
5 KES0,05292 CAD
10 KES0,10584 CAD
20 KES0,21168 CAD
50 KES0,52919 CAD
100 KES1,05838 CAD
250 KES2,64595 CAD
500 KES5,29190 CAD
1000 KES10,58380 CAD
2000 KES21,16760 CAD
5000 KES52,91900 CAD
10000 KES105,83800 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 CAD94,48420 KES
5 CAD472,42100 KES
10 CAD944,84200 KES
20 CAD1.889,68400 KES
50 CAD4.724,21000 KES
100 CAD9.448,42000 KES
250 CAD23.621,05000 KES
500 CAD47.242,10000 KES
1000 CAD94.484,20000 KES
2000 CAD188.968,40000 KES
5000 CAD472.421,00000 KES
10000 CAD944.842,00000 KES