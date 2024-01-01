5 Kenyan shillings to Australian dollars
Convert KES to AUD at the real exchange rate
Loading
|1 KES to AUD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0117
|0.0120
|Low
|0.0114
|0.0112
|Average
|0.0116
|0.0116
|Change
|0.16%
|0.07%
|View full history
1 KES to AUD stats
The performance of KES to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0117 and a 30 day low of 0.0114. This means the 30 day average was 0.0116. The change for KES to AUD was 0.16.
The performance of KES to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0120 and a 90 day low of 0.0112. This means the 90 day average was 0.0116. The change for KES to AUD was 0.07.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Kenyan shillings to Australian dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KES to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings
Change Converter source currency
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
|1 AUD
|86,20640 KES
|5 AUD
|431,03200 KES
|10 AUD
|862,06400 KES
|20 AUD
|1.724,12800 KES
|50 AUD
|4.310,32000 KES
|100 AUD
|8.620,64000 KES
|250 AUD
|21.551,60000 KES
|500 AUD
|43.103,20000 KES
|1000 AUD
|86.206,40000 KES
|2000 AUD
|172.412,80000 KES
|5000 AUD
|431.032,00000 KES
|10000 AUD
|862.064,00000 KES