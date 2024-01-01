250 Kenyan shillings to Australian dollars

Convert KES to AUD at the real exchange rate

250 kes
2.90 aud

Ksh1.000 KES = A$0.01160 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KES to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01170.0120
Low0.01140.0112
Average0.01160.0116
Change0.16%0.07%
1 KES to AUD stats

The performance of KES to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0117 and a 30 day low of 0.0114. This means the 30 day average was 0.0116. The change for KES to AUD was 0.16.

The performance of KES to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0120 and a 90 day low of 0.0112. This means the 90 day average was 0.0116. The change for KES to AUD was 0.07.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Australian Dollar
1 KES0,01160 AUD
5 KES0,05800 AUD
10 KES0,11600 AUD
20 KES0,23200 AUD
50 KES0,58001 AUD
100 KES1,16001 AUD
250 KES2,90003 AUD
500 KES5,80005 AUD
1000 KES11,60010 AUD
2000 KES23,20020 AUD
5000 KES58,00050 AUD
10000 KES116,00100 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 AUD86,20640 KES
5 AUD431,03200 KES
10 AUD862,06400 KES
20 AUD1.724,12800 KES
50 AUD4.310,32000 KES
100 AUD8.620,64000 KES
250 AUD21.551,60000 KES
500 AUD43.103,20000 KES
1000 AUD86.206,40000 KES
2000 AUD172.412,80000 KES
5000 AUD431.032,00000 KES
10000 AUD862.064,00000 KES