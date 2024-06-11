100 Australian dollars to Kenyan shillings

Convert AUD to KES at the real exchange rate

100 aud
8,548 kes

A$1.000 AUD = Ksh85.48 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:59
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 AUD85,47620 KES
5 AUD427,38100 KES
10 AUD854,76200 KES
20 AUD1.709,52400 KES
50 AUD4.273,81000 KES
100 AUD8.547,62000 KES
250 AUD21.369,05000 KES
500 AUD42.738,10000 KES
1000 AUD85.476,20000 KES
2000 AUD170.952,40000 KES
5000 AUD427.381,00000 KES
10000 AUD854.762,00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Australian Dollar
1 KES0,01170 AUD
5 KES0,05850 AUD
10 KES0,11699 AUD
20 KES0,23398 AUD
50 KES0,58496 AUD
100 KES1,16992 AUD
250 KES2,92480 AUD
500 KES5,84960 AUD
1000 KES11,69920 AUD
2000 KES23,39840 AUD
5000 KES58,49600 AUD
10000 KES116,99200 AUD