50 Indian rupees to Nepalese rupees

Convert INR to NPR at the real exchange rate

50 inr
80.04 npr

1.00000 INR = 1.60085 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:29
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Nepalese Rupee
1 INR1.60085 NPR
5 INR8.00425 NPR
10 INR16.00850 NPR
20 INR32.01700 NPR
50 INR80.04250 NPR
100 INR160.08500 NPR
250 INR400.21250 NPR
500 INR800.42500 NPR
1000 INR1600.85000 NPR
2000 INR3201.70000 NPR
5000 INR8004.25000 NPR
10000 INR16008.50000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Indian Rupee
1 NPR0.62467 INR
5 NPR3.12335 INR
10 NPR6.24669 INR
20 NPR12.49338 INR
50 NPR31.23345 INR
100 NPR62.46690 INR
250 NPR156.16725 INR
500 NPR312.33450 INR
1000 NPR624.66900 INR
2000 NPR1249.33800 INR
5000 NPR3123.34500 INR
10000 NPR6246.69000 INR