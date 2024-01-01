Convert INR to NPR at the real exchange rate
How to convert Indian rupees to Nepalese rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current INR to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Indian rupees
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Nepalese Rupee
|1 INR
|1,59955 NPR
|5 INR
|7,99775 NPR
|10 INR
|15,99550 NPR
|20 INR
|31,99100 NPR
|50 INR
|79,97750 NPR
|100 INR
|159,95500 NPR
|250 INR
|399,88750 NPR
|300 INR
|479,86500 NPR
|500 INR
|799,77500 NPR
|600 INR
|959,73000 NPR
|1000 INR
|1.599,55000 NPR
|2000 INR
|3.199,10000 NPR
|5000 INR
|7.997,75000 NPR
|10000 INR
|15.995,50000 NPR
|25000 INR
|39.988,75000 NPR
|50000 INR
|79.977,50000 NPR
|100000 INR
|159.955,00000 NPR
|1000000 INR
|1.599.550,00000 NPR
|1000000000 INR
|1.599.550.000,00000 NPR