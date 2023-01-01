5000 Indian rupees to Nepalese rupees

Convert INR to NPR at the real exchange rate

5000 inr
8004.35 npr

1.00000 INR = 1.60087 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:28
Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.322950.904153.67270.786041.46359281.9131.3204
1 CAD0.75588610.6834732.776140.5941571.10631213.0940.998072
1 EUR1.105951.4631214.061820.8693451.61866311.7821.4603
1 AED0.2722790.3602120.24619510.2140220.39850676.75910.359518

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Nepalese Rupee
1 INR1.60087 NPR
5 INR8.00435 NPR
10 INR16.00870 NPR
20 INR32.01740 NPR
50 INR80.04350 NPR
100 INR160.08700 NPR
250 INR400.21750 NPR
500 INR800.43500 NPR
1000 INR1600.87000 NPR
2000 INR3201.74000 NPR
5000 INR8004.35000 NPR
10000 INR16008.70000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Indian Rupee
1 NPR0.62466 INR
5 NPR3.12331 INR
10 NPR6.24662 INR
20 NPR12.49324 INR
50 NPR31.23310 INR
100 NPR62.46620 INR
250 NPR156.16550 INR
500 NPR312.33100 INR
1000 NPR624.66200 INR
2000 NPR1249.32400 INR
5000 NPR3123.31000 INR
10000 NPR6246.62000 INR