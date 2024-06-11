Indian rupee to Nepalese rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Nepalese rupees is currently 1,600 today, reflecting a -0.024% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 0.036% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Nepalese rupees has fluctuated between a high of 1,601 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 1,597 on 09-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.169% increase in value.