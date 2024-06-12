Fijian dollar to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Fijian dollar to Armenian drams is currently 172,027 today, reflecting a 0.266% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Fijian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.015% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Fijian dollar to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 172,855 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 171,358 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.641% decrease in value.