Convert ETB to SAR at the real exchange rate

20 Ethiopian birrs to Saudi riyals

20 etb
1.31 sar

Br1.000 ETB = SR0.06529 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:33
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Saudi Riyal
1 ETB0,06529 SAR
5 ETB0,32644 SAR
10 ETB0,65289 SAR
20 ETB1,30577 SAR
50 ETB3,26444 SAR
100 ETB6,52887 SAR
250 ETB16,32218 SAR
500 ETB32,64435 SAR
1000 ETB65,28870 SAR
2000 ETB130,57740 SAR
5000 ETB326,44350 SAR
10000 ETB652,88700 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Ethiopian Birr
1 SAR15,31660 ETB
5 SAR76,58300 ETB
10 SAR153,16600 ETB
20 SAR306,33200 ETB
50 SAR765,83000 ETB
100 SAR1.531,66000 ETB
250 SAR3.829,15000 ETB
500 SAR7.658,30000 ETB
1000 SAR15.316,60000 ETB
2000 SAR30.633,20000 ETB
5000 SAR76.583,00000 ETB
10000 SAR153.166,00000 ETB